Months after KC teen’s remains were found in Cass County, sheriff again seeks tips

By Glenn E. Rice

February 25, 2019 04:00 PM

Nearly a year after a woman’s remains were found by mushroom hunters in a wooded area north of Harrisonville, authorities are asking for help solving her killing.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death of Vernece A. Brown, 18, who was last seen Feb. 14, 2018 in the 3600 block of Bales Avenue.

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have been in contact with Brown or spoke with her before she died. She reportedly left her home with an unknown male before she disappeared, according to Kansas City police.

“Detectives from our office and around the Kansas City area have put in countless hours investigating this case,” Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a statement.

“At this point we need the public’s help to provide us with a tip or piece of information that can help solve this crime. This family deserves to know what happened to their daughter.”

For weeks after her disappearance, relatives passed out fliers, appealed on social media and canvassed neighborhoods and parts of Kansas City they knew Brown frequently visited.

On April 28, Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of South Mopac Road between East 235th and 239th streets after mushroom hunters discovered the remains.

The sheriff’s office had about 40 deputies and recruits search the area for additional evidence and closed off that portion of South Mopac Road for several hours.

The cause of death has not been released but authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.

Brown attended East High School and later Central Academy of Excellence. She wanted to study nursing, according to relatives.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

