Courier for Johnson County drug trafficking group sentenced for Lenexa meth delivery

A drug courier arrested in Lenexa with more than three pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced Monday to six years and eight months in federal prison.
Demetrius Summerson was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., where he had previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
Summerson, 28, of Kansas City, Kan., admitted that he acted as a courier for a drug trafficking organization that obtained methamphetamine from Mexico and distributed it in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
He was arrested by FBI agents who had him under surveillance when he made a delivery of 3.6 pounds of the drug to a buyer in Lenexa, according to federal prosecutors.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Comments