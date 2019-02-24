Kansas City, Kan., police investigate shooting Sunday morning

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of North 24th Street.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a message on Twitter that police were investigating the shooting about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Crime scene tape blocked the intersection of 24th & Franklin Avenue.
Police gathered about 10 shell casings found in the street a few doors down from where a man was found shot in the head.
The man was at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Comments