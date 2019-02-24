Crime

Kansas City, Kan., police investigate shooting Sunday morning

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 24, 2019 11:31 AM

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of North 24th Street.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler said in a message on Twitter that police were investigating the shooting about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crime scene tape blocked the intersection of 24th & Franklin Avenue.

Police gathered about 10 shell casings found in the street a few doors down from where a man was found shot in the head.

The man was at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

