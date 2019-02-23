Officer and suspect fell off cliff during Saturday night chase, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police said an officer and a suspect fell from a cliff during a foot chase Saturday night.
It happened near East 85th Street and Holmes Road around 9 p.m.
Police said an officer was chasing a suspect and “in the process of the case, they fell off the cliff.”
Police did not give an exact location of where they fell or what prompted the pursuit.
The officer was not reported to be injured, though police said the suspect had a broken arm.
The suspect was taken into custody.
No further details have been released.
