Crime

Officer and suspect fell off cliff during Saturday night chase, Kansas City police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 23, 2019 10:04 PM

Kansas City police said an officer and a suspect fell from a cliff during a foot chase Saturday night.

It happened near East 85th Street and Holmes Road around 9 p.m.

Police said an officer was chasing a suspect and “in the process of the case, they fell off the cliff.”

Police did not give an exact location of where they fell or what prompted the pursuit.

The officer was not reported to be injured, though police said the suspect had a broken arm.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No further details have been released.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

