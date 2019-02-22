After Belton home check, deputies arrest two men, including wanted sex offender

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people earlier this week while conducting a home check for a wanted unregistered sex offender.
Deputies with the Sex Offenders Apprehension Unit and the agency’s Criminal Apprehension Unit went to the 200 block of Herschel Street in Belton on Wednesday.
Deputies located Thomas D. Asta, 61, who was wanted on warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The state’s sex offender registry shows Asta was convicted in 1991 of assault with intent to commit rape involving an 18-year-old in California, though the site does not appear to list his address or vehicle information.
The sheriff’s office said Asta was also arrested on a felony probation violation out of Ray County.
Asta was taken into custody and remains in the county jail with bond set at $40,000.
Another man at the home was also arrested after the sheriff’s office said deputies found a large amount of marijuana and several weapons.
The second man, identified as Todd A. Julian, 54, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. He was released after posting bond.
