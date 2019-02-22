Crime

Jackson County jury convicts Kansas City man in 2017 stabbing death

By Glenn E. Rice

February 22, 2019 02:23 PM

A 45-year-old man was convicted Friday for the 2017 stabbing death of another man at an east side Kansas City apartment.

Donnell Allen of Kansas City was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and illegal possession of a firearm in the May 27, 2017, killing of Ali Griffin near 49th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Allen had been charged with killing Griffin after an argument, possibly over money, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing followed a trail of blood from the sidewalk into the apartment building. The trail led to a residence where officers found Griffin lying on the kitchen floor bleeding from a stab wound in his leg.

Griffin died at the scene.

A witness told police that before he died, Griffin said Donnell stabbed him. The witness also allegedly said Allen had threatened him with a shotgun the day before.

Another witness said that she had been with Allen in his apartment next door the afternoon of the stabbing and reportedly saw Allen cleaning blood from a knife at the kitchen sink. The witness allegedly said Allen told her: “I stabbed the (expletive) out of that (guy).”

The woman described Allen as “crazy and extremely violent” and said Allen had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but had not taken his medication.

Allen was arrested at his apartment after an hourlong standoff with police.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10.

