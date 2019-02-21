Kearney man charged with sexually abusing, taking nude video of child in Independence

A 49-year-old Kearney man has been charged with sexually abusing, and taking nude photos of, a young boy.
Robert D. Kenagy is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with two counts of sodomy of a child younger than 12 and three counts of invasion of privacy.
The allegations against Kenagy were investigated by Independence police after the victim’s mother reported that she saw nude pictures of her child on Kenagy’s phone, according to court documents.
The victim, who recently turned five, was interviewed by police and described a physical encounter, the documents say.
When questioned by police, Kenagy denied any physical contact and said he recorded video of the boy because the boy had recorded him and he wanted to show the boy what it was like, according to the charging documents.
