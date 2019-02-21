Crime

Kearney man charged with sexually abusing, taking nude video of child in Independence

By Tony Rizzo

February 21, 2019 06:15 PM

A 49-year-old Kearney man has been charged with sexually abusing, and taking nude photos of, a young boy.

Robert D. Kenagy is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with two counts of sodomy of a child younger than 12 and three counts of invasion of privacy.

The allegations against Kenagy were investigated by Independence police after the victim’s mother reported that she saw nude pictures of her child on Kenagy’s phone, according to court documents.

The victim, who recently turned five, was interviewed by police and described a physical encounter, the documents say.

When questioned by police, Kenagy denied any physical contact and said he recorded video of the boy because the boy had recorded him and he wanted to show the boy what it was like, according to the charging documents.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

