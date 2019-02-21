Crime

Man found fatally shot inside Independence home; police search neighborhood

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 21, 2019 06:53 AM

Police warned neighbors early Thursday that persons involved in an overnight deadly shooting inside an Independence home might still be in the area.

The fatal shooting occurred about 11:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Sterling Avenue. Officers had responded to the home on reports of an aggravated assault and shooting.

Arriving officers found a deceased man inside the home. Police said they detained several people.

“We have information that persons involved in this incident may still be in the area and we want those in the immediate neighborhood to be aware,” police posted to their Facebook account about 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives and crime scene units were in the area and South Sterling Avenue had been shut down south of East 23rd and East 27th Streets. Police asked people to avoid the area.

The name of the victim was being withheld until the man could be identified and his family notified.

