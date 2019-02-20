50-year-old man found shot Wednesday afternoon, Liberty police say

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Liberty, police said.
The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Kings Highway around 1:30 p.m.
Arriving officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he remained Wednesday night.
Police investigated at the scene for nearly three hours.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Police later said in a statement the shooting didn’t appear to be random and that the suspect and victim are possible acquaintances.
No information on the suspect was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
Comments