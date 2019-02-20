Crime

50-year-old man found shot Wednesday afternoon, Liberty police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 20, 2019 07:55 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Liberty, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Kings Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he remained Wednesday night.

Police investigated at the scene for nearly three hours.

Police later said in a statement the shooting didn’t appear to be random and that the suspect and victim are possible acquaintances.

No information on the suspect was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  