Man charged in armed carjacking at Kansas City gas station, robber caught on camera

A 35-year-old Kansas City man was charged Wednesday in a carjacking at an east Kansas City gas station.
Charles R. Pelton Jr. is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Pelton is accused of stealing a GMC Sierra at gunpoint on Feb. 15 outside the gas station at 39th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
Surveillance video “convincingly” shows Pelton as the robber, according to the allegations in court documents.
The next day, Kansas City police spotted a GMC Sierra with no license plates parked on Independence Avenue.
As officers began to investigate, the vehicle sped away and officers pursued.
After a brief chase, Pelton, a passenger in the Siearra, ran from the vehicle but was arrested a short time later.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Willie J. Hampton Jr., also was arrested after trying to run away.
Hampton was charged with resisting arrest.
