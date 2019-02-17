Suspect in custody after man with rifle carjacks vehicle with children inside in KCK

After a man with a rifle carjacked a vehicle that had two children inside it Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan., police have a suspect in custody.
The children were found safe on a street about a half-mile away. Kansas City, Kan., police had put out an alert that they were searching for a suspect — armed and dangerous — who had reportedly fled in a second stolen vehicle.
About an hour later, police reported they had taken a man into custody.
The first carjacking happened after 2:30 p.m. at 13th Street and Washington Boulevard, and the children were found near 15th Street and Wood Avenue, Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler reported on Twitter.
The suspect reportedly fled in a dark blue Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Zeigler had urged anyone who saw the SUV to call 911 and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
