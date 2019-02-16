Kansas man pleads guilty to attempted murder after drug deal leads to shooting

A Lansing man pleaded guilty to attempted murder this week after he was accused in 2017 of shooting someone during a drug deal, said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
Andrew Giani Foderaro, 20, also pleaded guilty on Friday to possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen handgun.
According to a statement from the prosecutor, the sheriff’s office was called to investigate after a male victim said he had been shot twice on Oct. 27.
The victim had gunshot wounds on his upper back and his left thigh.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
He told authorities Foderaro had called him to buy drugs and suggested they meet near the post office in Easton.
Foderaro then instructed the victim to head out of Easton to a bridge near 231st Street, north of Kansas 192.
Just before the exchange, the victim said Foderaro shot at him. The victim said he tried to escape but Foderaro continued to shoot.
Authorities later found the gun used in the shooting and determined it had been stolen.
They also found about 86 grams of cocaine and 43 grams of marijuana.
Foderaro is scheduled to be sentenced in Leavenworth County District Court on June 14.
“Drugs are at the root of almost all of our crimes,” Thompson said in a statement. “We need to continue to fight this epidemic, and try to help those who suffer from these horrible addictions.”
Comments