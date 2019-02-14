Crime

Victim shot in the leg Thursday afternoon, KCK police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 14, 2019 07:26 PM

KCK police called to North 38th Street after shooting leaves 1 injured

Kansas City, Kan., police were called to North 38th Street and found one person who had been hit by gunfire Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Police at the scene said they believed the shooting happened at another location.
By
Up Next
Kansas City, Kan., police were called to North 38th Street and found one person who had been hit by gunfire Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Police at the scene said they believed the shooting happened at another location.
By

Kansas City, Kan., police said a male victim in his 20s was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1800 block of North 38th Street to investigate the shooting sometime before 5 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police took the report on North 38th Street but said they didn’t believe it happened at that location.

The investigation was ongoing.

No suspect information was available. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  