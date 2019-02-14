Victim shot in the leg Thursday afternoon, KCK police say

Kansas City, Kan., police said a male victim in his 20s was shot in the leg Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the 1800 block of North 38th Street to investigate the shooting sometime before 5 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police took the report on North 38th Street but said they didn’t believe it happened at that location.
The investigation was ongoing.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
