Former Missouri high school teacher charged with using three children to produce porn

A former high school teacher in northwest Missouri has been indicted in federal court for allegedly using three minors to create child pornography.
William Derek Williams, who was a teacher at Cameron High School, has been charged with three counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
The crimes are alleged to have occurred from Jan. 1, 2013, to Sept. 6, 2018, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri.
Prosecutors said Williams, 39, was teaching multimedia classes part-time at the high school. He also taught language arts.
A grand jury handed up the federal indictment months after the Clinton County prosecutor’s office filed other charges in state court.
According to online court records, Williams faces three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree statutory sodomy in Clinton County. He pleaded not guilty last month.
The case was investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office last September.
