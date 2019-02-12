Crime

Gun found in student’s bag at Lawrence school. It’s the 2nd time in less than a week, superintendent says

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 12, 2019 08:40 PM

A gun was found in a student’s book bag Tuesday morning at Lawrence High School, the district said in a statement.

It was the second time in less than a week that a student was found to be in possession of a gun at school, according to the statement from Lawrence Public Schools posted on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the district said there was “no incident with the gun and no threat to student or staff safety,” and high school administrators were working with police to investigate the incident.

“Acting on a tip that a student may have a gun at school, the LHS administration worked with school resource officers to conduct a search and confiscate the weapon,” the statement said.

Per its board policy, the school district said disciplinary action has been taken against the student who allegedly brought the gun to school, and the student’s parents have been notified.

The incident has prompted Superintendent Anthony Lewis to call on schools, students, families and the community to participate in a discussion about public safety.

“This is the second student found to be in possession of a gun at school in less than a week’s time. While I appreciate the quick action of our school administrators, the support of local law enforcement, and the individuals who made us aware of both of these issues so they could be resolved safely, we need the community’s help,” Lewis said in a statement. “Let’s come together for a serious discussion of how to address what has the potential to be a dangerous problem for our community.”

