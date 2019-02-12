Crime

$10,000 reward offered for tips in arson at Planned Parenthood in Columbia

By Tony Rizzo

February 12, 2019 02:26 PM

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find the person who set an arson fire Sunday at a Planned Parenthood facility in Columbia.

A federal hate crime investigation has been launched, according to the FBI.

No one was injured in the fire, which was set about 4 a.m. Sunday. The building at 711 N. Providence Road was unoccupied. The fire was extinguished by the building’s fire suppression system.

According to the FBI, a security camera captured images of a person walking to the business from Providence Road. The same person was seen walking away as smoke began to rise from the facility.

The FBI did not immediately make any of the images available. 

The FBI asked anyone who was in the area at the time or has information to call the bureau’s Jefferson City office at 573-636-8814. Tips can also be given online at fbi.gov/tips.

Tony Rizzo

