Woman ran prostitution business through massage parlors in Lawrence and Topeka

A 54-year-old woman admitted Tuesday that she ran a prostitution business through massage parlors in Lawrence and Topeka.
Weiling Nielsen pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in U.S. District Court in Topeka.
As part of her plea agreement, Nielsen agreed to turn over $650,000 in criminal proceeds from the business.
Federal prosecutors said that Nielsen was an owner and operator of Naima Asian Massage and Serenity Health Spa in Lawrence, and Jasmine Massage in Topeka.
Money made from the prostitution business was deposited in California bank accounts set up by Weiling and her husband, a co-defendant in the case.
Her sentencing is scheduled for May 14.
