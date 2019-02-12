Crime

Woman ran prostitution business through massage parlors in Lawrence and Topeka

By Tony Rizzo

February 12, 2019 02:02 PM

On Monday, a trial began in U.S. District Court in Kansas City in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a man shot by police in 2010.
On Monday, a trial began in U.S. District Court in Kansas City in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a man shot by police in 2010. File photo
On Monday, a trial began in U.S. District Court in Kansas City in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a man shot by police in 2010. File photo

A 54-year-old woman admitted Tuesday that she ran a prostitution business through massage parlors in Lawrence and Topeka.

Weiling Nielsen pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in U.S. District Court in Topeka.

As part of her plea agreement, Nielsen agreed to turn over $650,000 in criminal proceeds from the business.

Federal prosecutors said that Nielsen was an owner and operator of Naima Asian Massage and Serenity Health Spa in Lawrence, and Jasmine Massage in Topeka.

Money made from the prostitution business was deposited in California bank accounts set up by Weiling and her husband, a co-defendant in the case.

Her sentencing is scheduled for May 14.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

  Comments  