Murder charge filed in 2017 fatal shooting in Northeast Kansas City

Jackson County prosecutors have filed a murder charge in the 2017 fatal shooting of a man in the Northeast area of Kansas City.

Anthony L. Robinson, 27, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Oct. 26, 2017 killing of Harlan Dunbar.

Dunbar, 55, was killed at 7th Street and Norton Avenue. The man who shot Dunbar allegedly forced a woman at gunpoint to drive him away from the scene.

After police developed Robinson as a possible suspect, witnesses were shown a photo lineup including his picture and identified him as the shooter, according to court documents.

Robinson was later questioned by detectives and denied involvement in the crime.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000 for Robinson.