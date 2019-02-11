Kansas City man charged with harassing woman, posting revenge porn videos online

A 31-year-old Kansas City man is facing criminal charges, accused of harassing a woman and posting revenge porn videos of her online.
Jacob K. Albarelli is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with one count of felony harassment and two felony counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private images.
Revenge porn became a crime in Missouri last year, through a bill passed by the Missouri Legislature. Thirty-eight other states had previously passed such laws.
Albarelli had worked for the North Kansas City School District but is no longer employed there, according to a district spokeswoman.
In August, the woman reported to Kansas City police that Albarelli had been repeatedly texting her after she told him not to contact her and had uploaded sexually explicit private videos of her to a pornographic website.
The woman said that after the videos were posted without her consent, she began receiving Facebook friend requests from men that she did not know.
She said that, during one encounter with Albarelli in June, he snatched her phone from her and physically held her down. During the struggle, she said, part of her big toenail was ripped off.
On Aug. 12, Albarelli allegedly called the woman and left a message on her voicemail threatening to post an explicit video of her online. On the following day, Albarelli allegedly called the victim seven times but the woman said she ignored the calls, according to court documents.
At one point, the timing of the messages made the woman think Albarelli was watching her home.
The woman said she later received a text message that contained a link to a video posted on a pornographic website. The woman said she panicked, called Albarelli and begged him to take the video down.
She later contacted the website and had the account deleted. Another video was posted later, and she again contacted the website to have it taken down.
The woman told police that Albarelli sent her threatening text messages. One message said, “Be afraid dude.”
After the woman reported the incidents to police, officers found Albarelli at his Kansas City, North, workplace and arrested him.
“North Kansas City Schools was recently made aware of a personal legal situation involving a member of our support staff,” said Susan Hiland, district spokeswoman. “While this employee had no direct contact with students, the district holds all staff to high standards, and expects them to conduct themselves appropriately.”
Albarelli was released from the Jackson County jail after posting a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
