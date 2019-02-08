Man convicted of Woodview apartment burglaries, sexual assaults sentenced to prison

A 36-year-old man found guilty of sexually assaulting and burglarizing victims at a Kansas City, Kan., apartment complex has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

Adalberto Mata-Beras was convicted last April of two counts of rape, aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated burglary and interference with law enforcement.

The case stemmed from multiple sexual assaults and burglaries reported at Woodview Apartments between August 2014 and October 2016.

Mata-Beras was charged in 2015. At the time, authorities asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Two years after the charges were filed, Mata-Beras was found and taken into custody.

He was apprehended partly because DNA evidence linked Mata-Beras to one of the victim’s apartments, the district attorney’s office said.

On Friday, Mata-Beras was sentenced to 406 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections, ordered lifetime post-release supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender.