OP man faces charges after alleged human trafficking victim found during traffic stop

An early morning traffic stop by Lenexa police has led to human trafficking charges filed against a 36-year-old Overland Park man.
Antonio Bartzinie Flemming is charged in Johnson County District Court with aggravated human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of a child.
He is being held in jail with a bond of $500,000 and is scheduled to be in court Feb. 14.
The charges involve a girl born in 2002, according to court documents.
She was in a car with Flemming and an adult woman when a Lenexa officer made a traffic stop on Feb. 1 in the 8000 block of Lenexa Drive, according to police.
The officer became suspicious of what was going on and detained the car’s occupants for further investigation, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about Flemming or the case to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8062.
