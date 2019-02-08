Crime

KCK man brought 2-year-old to alleged drug deal. Now he’s facing federal charges

By Tony Rizzo

February 08, 2019 03:08 PM

A Kansas City, Kan., man is facing federal charges after he was shot during a suspected drug deal where his toddler son was with him.

Chris E. Lewis II, 26, is charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, being a drug user in possession of a firearm, using a firearm during a drug transaction and possessing a firearm while being a fugitive.

Lewis was allegedly in a pickup truck seen fleeing the scene of a Jan. 27 shooting incident in the 3300 block of Wood Avenue, according to court documents. Numerous .40-caliber shell casings were found on the ground.

A few minutes later, the truck that fled arrived at the emergency entrance of University of Kansas Hospital. Lewis was suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to the documents.

Hospital police found a .40-caliber handgun in the truck, which was also occupied by a woman described as Lewis’ girlfriend and his 2-year-old son, the documents allege. They were not injured.

A search of the truck turned up several bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and police said they believed that Lewis was involved in a drug deal at the time of the shooting.

Lewis was already wanted on several warrants in other drug-related cases before the shooting took place.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

