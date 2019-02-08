Crime

Former Olathe nursing home worker jailed for stealing from resident with dementia

By Tony Rizzo

February 08, 2019 01:52 PM

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Feb. 5, 2019.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Feb. 5, 2019.
By

A former Olathe nursing home employee pleaded guilty Friday to stealing jewelry from a resident suffering from dementia.

Tonette Raylene Ealy, 51, of Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to a misdemeanor count of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

A second count was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, but Ealy will pay restitution to that victim also as part of the plea.

Ealy was placed on probation for one year, but District Judge Sara Welch granted a request by prosecutors to have Ealy serve a 30-day jail stint as a condition of the probation.

Welch called her actions “reprehensible.”

Ealy was charged last year with stealing jewelry worth less than $1,500 from two patients and selling the items at a pawn shop.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

  Comments  