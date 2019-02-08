Crime

Counterfeiting group busted by Overland Park police after fake bills used at hotel

By Tony Rizzo

February 08, 2019 01:14 PM

Four people from California and Arizona arrested in Overland Park have been charged with passing counterfeit money.

The charges stem from an investigation by Overland Park police that began after a woman allegedly paid for a hotel room with counterfeit $20 bills.

She and her three co-defendants were arrested Tuesday and charges were filed Thursday in Johnson County District Court.

Courtney Campbell, 37, of Bouse, Ariz., and Steven Escamilla, 30, John Sebestyen, 49, and Jonathan Washington, 33, all of California, are each charged with a count of counterfeiting less than $25,000.

Available court documents don’t show specific amounts.

Campbell, Escamilla and Sebestyen are also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Sebestyn also allegedly possessed heroin.

Escamilla faces additional counts of identity theft and interference with law enforcement.

Bond for each was set at $100,000.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

