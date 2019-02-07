Crime

Sex offender in Belton accused of failing to report info to authorities

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 07, 2019 07:38 PM

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the FBI arrested a 36-year-old Belton man this week as part of an ongoing child pornography and enticement investigation.

Kenneth T. Mize, a registered sex offender, was taken into custody Wednesday following a search at his home in the 500 block of Sagebrush Lane.

The Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mize with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender. Specifically, Mize is accused of failing to register an online account and an email address with the sheriff’s office.

He previously registered as a sex offender in Cass County last October.

According to the sheriff’s office, sex offenders are required to notify the sheriff’s office in person of changes, including “vehicles, temporary lodging information, temporary residence information, email address, instant messaging address, and any other designations used in internet communications, postings, or telephone communication.”

Mize remains in the county jail with bond set at $100,000 cash.

