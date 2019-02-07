Raytown man stabbed father with ‘Viking’ sword, thought he was in the Mafia: charges

A Raytown man allegedly used a “Viking” sword to stab his father during an altercation inside their home Wednesday night, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
Christopher J. Wilson, who turned 29 on Wednesday, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Wilson’s father suffered numerous injuries to his legs, hands and face, according to court documents.
Raytown police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Gregory Lane just before 11 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a stabbing.
The first arriving officer saw Christopher Wilson walking out of the house and holding a knife. The officer also saw a sword on the front porch.
Wilson was ordered to drop the knife and was arrested.
The officers found his father surrounded by a large pool of blood on the kitchen floor.
The elder Wilson was taken to a hospital, where he told police that his son had started talking loudly and accusing him of being in the Mafia. As the older man walked away, he said, his son shoved him to the ground and stabbed him in the leg.
He described the weapon as a large “Viking” sword. His son then tried to stab him in the stomach, but the father was able to grab the sword with both hands, he told police.
He didn’t remember anything after that.
The victim’s wife, the mother of Christopher Wilson, told police that her son had said something about dad not being dad and also mentioned the Mafia and ISIS.
She said he left her room and went downstairs, where she said she heard her husband say, “No Chris, stop.”
The mother called 911 and went downstairs, where she saw her son standing over her husband and trying to stab him in the stomach. She unsuccessfully tried to push him away.
Christopher Wilson then laid on top of his father until police arrived.
