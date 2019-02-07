Kansas City man convicted in Parkville home invasion, shooting of grandfather

A Platte County jury has convicted a 21-year-old man for his role in a home invasion robbery where a Parkville grandfather was shot several times after trying to intervene.
Re’Quon Dillard, 21, was found guilty Feb. 1 of first-degree assault, robbery and armed criminal action in the 2017 crime. Jurors recommended that Dillard be sentenced to 16 years for the assault, 11 years for the robbery and five years for the weapons charge.
“Platte County was once part of the Wild West, but those days have ended,” Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said in a written statement. “The jury sent the message in this case that senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community.”
Zahnd said three men, including Dillard, grabbed a teenager off the street at gunpoint. They forced the victim into his home.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
While inside the home, the men held multiple people at gunpoint. When the teenager’s grandfather tried to intervene, he was shot multiple times.
The three men stole a purse and fled. The shooting victim was rushed to North Kansas City Hospital and survived, Zahnd said.
The victims said Dillard was armed with a handgun when the men broke into the home and demanded money. They identified Dillard from Facebook, which helped U. S. marshals locate and arrest Dillard.
“Every person should feel safe inside his or her own home. The defendant shattered this family’s sense of security, and he will now be held accountable,” Zahnd said.
Dillard is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18.
Comments