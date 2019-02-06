Grandview man charged following multi-agency pursuit from Kansas to Missouri

A 30-year-old Grandview man arrested after a multi-agency pursuit this week has been charged with resisting arrest by fleeing, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The driver, identified as Jonathan M. Smith, is accused of leading authorities on a chase from Kansas to Missouri.
The sheriff’s office said it started Monday afternoon after Miami County authorities tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled, crossed the state line and entered Cass County.
After about 25 minutes, a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy caught up to the vehicle on Interstate 49 near East 163rd Street.
Capt. Kevin Tieman, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said the vehicle was spiked with a tire deflation device and the deputy “used a tactical intervention technique to spin the vehicle off the roadway before the suspect was able to put any more people in danger.”
The vehicle crashed in the median strip.
No injuries were reported.
Two people were taken into custody, including Smith.
The sheriff’s office said deputies found a gun and what they suspected to be drugs in the vehicle.
Smith was arrested on warrants in other jurisdictions for failure to appear, probation violation, obstruction of an order of protection and forgery, the sheriff’s office said.
He’s been charged in Cass County Circuit Court and remains in the county jail with bond set at $10,000.
A passenger in the vehicle was released after questioning.
