Missouri meth dealer found sleeping with ‘face and arms covered in saliva and snot’

A man found passed out and smeared with bodily secretions inside an Oak Grove truck stop has been sentenced on drug and gun charges.

James Pettus, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to 14 years and two months in federal prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and use of a firearm during a drug crime.

Pettus was arrested last May inside the Iron Skillet Restaurant, where police found him passed out.

“The man was asleep and snoring, with his face and arms covered in saliva and snot,” an officer wrote in an affidavit.

Pettus eventually came to, and officers found that he was carrying a loaded handgun and bag of methamphetamine.

Pettus later told officers that he had been on a week-long meth “bender,” according to court documents.