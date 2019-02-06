KC drug dealer had a gun, but he threatened federal agent with a crossbow

A Kansas City man who pointed a crossbow at an undercover federal agent pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun and drug charges.
George B. Slater, 54, was being watched by an undercover agent from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives last July as Slater conducted a drug deal with a woman.
After the deal, Slater got out of his car with the crossbow and aimed it at the windshield of the vehicle occupied by the agent, according to federal court documents.
The ATF agent turned on his vehicle’s emergency light, got out of the vehicle and identified himself as a police officer. Slater dropped the weapon and was taken into custody.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Investigators subsequently found bags of methamphetamine in Slater’s car and in his pocket. They also found a loaded handgun in the car.
Slater pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, using a firearm during a drug crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
His sentencing is scheduled for June 27.
Comments