The FBI asks for help identifying this bank robbery suspect in Prairie Village

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed the Great Southern Bank in Prairie Village Monday.
A surveillance photo shows the man entering the bank at 5206 W. 95th St. shortly before 1 p.m.
He was described as a white male, 45 to 50, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy set with a beard. He was wearing a maroon stocking cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and black leather gloves.
He passed a note to a teller demanding money and then left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 816-512-8200, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
