Crime

The FBI asks for help identifying this bank robbery suspect in Prairie Village

By Joe Robertson

February 04, 2019 06:12 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed the Great Southern Bank in Prairie Village Monday.

A surveillance photo shows the man entering the bank at 5206 W. 95th St. shortly before 1 p.m.

He was described as a white male, 45 to 50, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, heavy set with a beard. He was wearing a maroon stocking cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and black leather gloves.

He passed a note to a teller demanding money and then left the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 816-512-8200, or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Joe Robertson

Joe Robertson specializes in reporting on criminal and social justice. He works to tell the stories behind the stories, while covering breaking news of all kinds.

  Comments  