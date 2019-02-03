4-year-old girl shot at Kansas City home Saturday night has died

A 4-year-old girl who was shot Saturday night at a Kansas City home has died, according to police.
The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. at a home in the 3800 block of College Avenue, police said.
Arriving officers found a 4-year-old girl injured with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
On Sunday, police said the child had died.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police said they were not looking for any suspects in the shooting. Detectives were interviewing people who where at the home at the time of the shooting to determine what happened.
Comments