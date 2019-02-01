Platte Co. sheriff asks for help to identify suspects who installed skimming device

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three unknown male suspects seen on video allegedly placing a skimming device on a card reader inside a convenience store.
The sheriff’s office released video of the Jan. 8 incident on Friday.
In the video, one male is seen tinkering with the store’s card reader as another distracts the cashier at the counter.
The device was used to obtain numerous credit card and debit card numbers, resulting in several victims reporting fraudulent transactions, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies, with the help of Parkville police, traced the fraudulent charges back to a store located in the southern part of the county.
Authorities did not release the name of the affected store or the address.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
