Crime

Platte Co. sheriff asks for help to identify suspects who installed skimming device

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 01, 2019 05:40 PM

Suspects shown placing skimming device on store’s card reader, Platte Co. sheriff says

The Platte County Sheriff's Office released security video from Jan. 8, 2019 showing suspects allegedly placing a skimming device on a card reader inside a convenience store.
By
Up Next
The Platte County Sheriff's Office released security video from Jan. 8, 2019 showing suspects allegedly placing a skimming device on a card reader inside a convenience store.
By

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three unknown male suspects seen on video allegedly placing a skimming device on a card reader inside a convenience store.

The sheriff’s office released video of the Jan. 8 incident on Friday.

In the video, one male is seen tinkering with the store’s card reader as another distracts the cashier at the counter.

The device was used to obtain numerous credit card and debit card numbers, resulting in several victims reporting fraudulent transactions, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, with the help of Parkville police, traced the fraudulent charges back to a store located in the southern part of the county.

Authorities did not release the name of the affected store or the address.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  