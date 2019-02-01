Shawnee man accused of sexually assaulting woman he used to date

A 55-year-old Shawnee man is charged with sexually assaulting a woman last November.
David Lee Thurman was charged Friday in Johnson County District Court with rape, attempted aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.
The alleged victim filed a protection order against Thurman a few days after reporting the Nov. 30 alleged assault.
According to court documents, she had formerly dated Thurman. In her petition for the protection order she said she stopped seeing him because of his “extreme anger” towards her.
She alleged that he assaulted her when she went to return his house key.
After the attack, she said she went directly to a hospital and reported it to police.
Thurman was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center Friday. His bond is set at $100,000.
