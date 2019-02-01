Crime

Shawnee man accused of sexually assaulting woman he used to date

By Tony Rizzo

February 01, 2019 04:27 PM

A 55-year-old Shawnee man is charged with sexually assaulting a woman last November.

David Lee Thurman was charged Friday in Johnson County District Court with rape, attempted aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

The alleged victim filed a protection order against Thurman a few days after reporting the Nov. 30 alleged assault.

According to court documents, she had formerly dated Thurman. In her petition for the protection order she said she stopped seeing him because of his “extreme anger” towards her.

She alleged that he assaulted her when she went to return his house key.

After the attack, she said she went directly to a hospital and reported it to police.

Thurman was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center Friday. His bond is set at $100,000.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

