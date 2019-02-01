Shawnee man was out on bond in previous child sex case. Now he’s charged with rape

A Shawnee man charged Friday with rape was on bond in a previous child molestation case filed last year.
Crosson Saisi was arrested Friday and charged in Johnson County District Court with rape and aggravated sexual battery.
The crimes allegedly occurred last October in Shawnee. The victim in that case was 22 or 23, according to court records.
Saisi, 23, was charged last July with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Lenexa. Those allegations involved a victim who was 14 or 15.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Saisi was free on bond in that case.
He was also on bond in an identity theft case filed last October. That case was filed 11 days after the alleged rape in Friday’s charges.
His bond in the new case is set at $500,000.
Comments