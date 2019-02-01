Overland Park police investigate stabbing that injured one

Overland Park police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Friday in the 7800 block of Grant Lane.
The 16-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where they are listed in stable condition. Officers responding to an armed disturbance found the victim around 9:30 a.m.
The victim was taking out trash when the incident occurred. He was conscious when paramedics rushed him to a hospital.
The suspect is described as a male, who was wearing denim jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
