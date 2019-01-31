Suspect takes KCK police SUV, crashes and abandons it in wooded area, police say

Kansas City, Kan., police said a suspect took one of their SUVs, crashed it and left it in a wooded area Thursday afternoon.
It happened before 4:30 p.m. while officers were conducting a traffic stop, Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted.
Zeigler said the suspect took the patrol vehicle, wrecked it at some point and fled on foot.
The SUV was found abandoned at 74th Street and Tauromee Avenue.
Shortly after, the police chief said the suspect was taken into custody at 75th and State Avenue.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
