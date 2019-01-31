Crime

Suspect takes KCK police SUV, crashes and abandons it in wooded area, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 31, 2019 10:19 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City, Kan., police said a suspect took one of their SUVs, crashed it and left it in a wooded area Thursday afternoon.

It happened before 4:30 p.m. while officers were conducting a traffic stop, Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted.

Zeigler said the suspect took the patrol vehicle, wrecked it at some point and fled on foot.

The SUV was found abandoned at 74th Street and Tauromee Avenue.

Shortly after, the police chief said the suspect was taken into custody at 75th and State Avenue.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  