Man allegedly threatened to shoot nurse, hit cops at Kansas City VA hospital: charges

A man accused of threatening to shoot a nurse and break the jaws of police officers at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Kansas City is facing federal charges.
Nathanial L. Wilson, 44, is charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with threatening a federal law enforcement officer.
He was arrested Wednesday morning at the medical center at 4801 Linwood Blvd.
According to court documents, Wilson was upset with a nurse who had reported him a few days earlier, resulting in him being cited for disorderly conduct and bringing alcohol on VA property.
On Wednesday, Wilson was heard by another employee allegedly saying that he would get his gun and shoot the nurse in the head and “didn’t care if he goes to prison for the rest of his life,” according to the documents.
When contacted by VA police, he denied threatening the nurse.
But later Wednesday, after further investigation, officers again tried to talk to Wilson.
The court documents allege that Wilson “threatened to kick both officers’ asses and break their jaws.”
He allegedly tried to kick one of the officers and head butted a locker before he was detained.
The nurse he had allegedly threatened went home early because she feared for her safety, according to the documents.
