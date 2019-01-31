Crime

19-year-old Overland Park man accused of killing dog by sitting on it

By Tony Rizzo

January 31, 2019 11:23 AM

A 19-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with crushing a dog to death by sitting on it.

Raphael Cham Bright is charged in Johnson County District Court with a felony count of cruelty to animals.

Bright was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center. His bond is set at $10,000.

The dog was killed December 21 in Overland Park, according to court documents.

Additional details were not available Thursday.

Bright’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

As a condition if he posts bond, Bright must stay at least 100 feet from any animal.

