19-year-old Overland Park man accused of killing dog by sitting on it

A 19-year-old Overland Park man has been charged with crushing a dog to death by sitting on it.
Raphael Cham Bright is charged in Johnson County District Court with a felony count of cruelty to animals.
Bright was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center. His bond is set at $10,000.
The dog was killed December 21 in Overland Park, according to court documents.
Additional details were not available Thursday.
Bright’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
As a condition if he posts bond, Bright must stay at least 100 feet from any animal.
