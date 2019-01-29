Crime

Federal courthouse worker in Jefferson City sold guns to convicted felons

By Tony Rizzo

January 29, 2019

A man who worked at the federal courthouse in Jefferson City pleaded guilty in the same building Monday to illegally selling guns to convicted felons.

Victor Nahum Vargas, 40, supervised custodians at the courthouse before his arrest last May.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally selling firearms and one count of lying to a licensed federal firearms dealer.

Vargas sold a total of 16 firearms in two transactions last April and May. He knew the buyers were convicted felons and could not legally possess firearms, according to federal prosecutors.

Each of the charges carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. A sentencing date will be set after a sentencing report is prepared by federal probation officers.

