Crime

Overland Park teenager accused of breaking into homes, sexually assaulting women

By Tony Rizzo

January 29, 2019 05:30 PM

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Jan. 23, 2019.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Jan. 23, 2019.
By

An Overland Park teenager accused of sexually assaulting three women after breaking into their homes is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday in Johnson County.

William Louis Elliott, 18, is charged in Johnson County District Court with rape, two counts of attempted aggravated sodomy, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of aggravated burglary.

The three incidents occurred within a few days of each other last September and October.

Elliott was initially arrested and charged with sexual battery and one count of aggravated burglary for a break-in and attack reported Oct. 1, according to court documents.

In November, Johnson County prosecutors filed five additional counts that involved two other victims. Those incidents were reported last Sept. 27 and Sept. 29.

Publicly available court documents don’t contain the locations of the break-ins or other details. Shawnee and Overland Park police investigated the assaults.

Details of the crimes are expected to be part of testimony at the preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Elliott’s bond is set at $75,000 and he has been in custody since Oct. 2, according to court records.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

  Comments  