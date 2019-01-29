Crime

Kansas high school student arrested on suspicion of making online threat

By Tony Rizzo

January 29, 2019 05:51 PM

Ottawa, Kan., police said that a 15-year-old student at Ottawa High School was arrested after allegedly posting an online threat.

A school resource officer learned of the threat Monday and of another post by a second student warning of the threat, according to police.

The officer and school officials determined that there was no immediate danger to students and staff, police said.

Parents were notified electronically of the threat and investigation.

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested for making a criminal threat and was taken to the county’s juvenile detention center.

