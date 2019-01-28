Man who said he chopped up dead wife’s body goes on trial Monday in Johnson County

A man found at a Lenexa storage facility with two small children and his wife’s dismembered body goes on trial Monday in Johnson County.

Justin Todd Rey is charged in Johnson County District Court with child endangerment, contributing to a child’s misconduct and sexual exploitation of a child.

Rey, 36, is also charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with abandonment of a corpse.

He was arrested in October 2017 after someone called Lenexa police to report that a man was staying at a storage unit with two small children.

When police talked to Rey, he had had his 2-year-old and newborn daughters with him.

At the storage unit, police found human body parts inside several storage containers.

Rey told police that his wife had died a few days earlier after giving birth in a Kansas City hotel room. He said that he dismembered the body so he could take her back to Ariziona for burial.

Rey has denied that he and the children were sleeping in the storage unit. He said they were there to pack for the trip to Arizona.

The child exploitation charges involved alleged child pornography found on Rey’s phone after he was arrested.