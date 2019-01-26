Argument during Monopoly game ends with 1 person injured, KCK police say

A game of Monopoly ended with one person needing stitches overnight in Kansas City, Kan., police said.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Saturday morning that police were called to 48th Street and Nebraska Avenue for a report of an aggravated battery.
Police said the victim had gotten into an argument with his cousin while playing the board game, and his cousin’s girlfriend allegedly hit the victim and shoved him into a mirror.
The victim had injuries that required stitches.
The police chief said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
No arrests have been announced.
