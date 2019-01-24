KCK man pleads guilty in Westport shooting that injured seven

A Kansas City, Kan., man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2016 shooting in Westport that injured at least seven people.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday that Kelvin Clark, 31, pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree assault and six counts of armed criminal action. He is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

The plea came more than two years after the shooting, which happened about 3:24 a.m. Sept. 11, 2016, in the entertainment district.

Kansas City police officers reported hearing several gunshots coming from the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people who had been struck by gunfire.

One victim told police he hurried into a parking lot after seeing a group that gave him “weird vibes” but was hit by the suspect’s car and shot in the thigh when he tried to run, court records said.

Police obtained the suspect’s license plate number after reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business. The video showed two people getting out of the car and firing shots toward the victim and into a crowd. The suspects were seen getting back into the car and speeding away.

Shortly after the shooting, court records said, the fleeing car crashed and two suspects ran. One dropped a gun on the sidewalk.

One of the suspects, later identified as Clark, was taken into custody by police.