Kansas City man admits 2015 triple murder of 1-year-old child and two teenagers

A Kansas City man pleaded guilty Thursday to the 2015 murder of three people including a 1-year-old boy.

Joseph L. Nelson, 26, was scheduled to go to trial this week in Jackson County Circuit Court for the killings of Shannon Rollins Jr., 18, Bianca R. Fletcher, 17, and Fletcher’s son, Joseph.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and witness tampering. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison.

The triple murder occurred on Sept. 8, 2015, inside a home in the 5900 block of East 84th Street.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Nelson and Fletcher got into an argument and she threw a diaper at him. Nelson then fatally shot her before killing her child and Rollins, who had witnessed the killings.

“I killed them. I killed them,” he later told a witness.

He also collected the empty shell casings from the scene and sold the murder weapon. After charges were filed, he tried to get a witness to testify that someone else had committed the murders.