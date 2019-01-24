Crime

Police investigate suspicious death after man’s body is found in Kansas City house

By Glenn E. Rice

January 24, 2019 02:46 PM

Kansas City police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday evening inside a house in the 2000 block of Spruce Avenue.

No signs of physical trauma were found, police said, but the circumstances of the death were suspicious.

Officers were called to the house about 8 p.m. and found the body in a second-floor bedroom. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

The cause of the death was not immediately determined. An autopsy will be conducted, police said Thursday.

