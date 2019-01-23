Crime

Victim shot Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City has minor injuries, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 23, 2019

Kansas City police said one person had minor injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to an area near Green Village Townhomes at Topping Avenue and East 20th Street just before 3 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.

Police arrived and found one male victim with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Police continued to investigate.

