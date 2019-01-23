Victim shot Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City has minor injuries, police say

Kansas City police said one person had minor injuries after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to an area near Green Village Townhomes at Topping Avenue and East 20th Street just before 3 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting.
Police arrived and found one male victim with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Police continued to investigate.
