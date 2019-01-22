Convicted felon found sleeping in car on Kansas City street faces federal gun charge

A man found asleep behind the wheel of a running car on a Kansas City street is now facing a federal firearm charge.
Stanford C. Griswold is a convicted felon, and as a result is not legally allowed to have the .40-caliber handgun police allegedly found after they encountered him asleep in traffic on Sunday afternoon, according to court documents filed Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City.
Police officers were called about 2 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Grandview and Red Bridge roads.
They found Griswold slumped behind the wheel of the running car and another person asleep in the passenger seat, according to the documents.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
When he was awakened, Griswold put the car in gear and ran into a police car. He then put the car in reverse and hit a second police vehicle, according to the allegations.
An officer got into the vehicle and shifted the car into neutral when he saw Griswold reaching for a handgun next to the driver’s seat.
The officer was able to pin his hand, put the vehicle in park and remove the car keys.
After he was arrested, police discovered a small vial of suspected PCP that Griswold was allegedly trying to hide between his buttocks.
Griswold, 35, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Comments