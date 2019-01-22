Woman found inside Royals pitcher Danny Duffy’s home is charged with burglary

A 27-year-old Kansas City woman found inside the home of Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy in June has been indicted by a Jackson County grand jury.
Tabytha C. Yeary faces one count of second-degree burglary. After being arrested, she told police that a “sex game” with Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, whom she said was her fiance, led her to the home.
She also told police that she thought the home was an Airbnb rental that Musk owned and was staying in.
Duffy, who was not home at the time, on Tuesday declined to comment on the incident.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
According to court documents:
Duffy was out of town when he was alerted by a doorbell surveillance camera system about 1:20 a.m. June 23 that a someone was inside his home. He used his phone to access a live view from the home camera and saw an unknown woman walking around his home carrying the surveillance camera.
Duffy notified police and continued to watch the woman’s activities.
When officers arrived, they found the front and rear doors unlocked. They saw the woman walking down the stairs wearing one of Duffy’s charity T-shirts and jogging pants. Police arrested her.
When they searched the house, police found each bedroom to be in disarray, with items on the floor. In one of the bedrooms, they found a tan purse containing Yeary’s wallet and a video game controller belonging to Duffy. They also found women’s clothing and the surveillance camera.
When questioned by police, Yeary allegedly said she had been out walking all night and was led to Duffy’s home by the game she was playing with her fiance. She said the door was open and she went inside.
She told police she changed clothes because she had “messed up” her own while walking barefoot around the city, according to court documents.
Comments